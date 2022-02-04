Mother’s pleading for help to find missing daughters on National Missing Persons Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Across America there are 80,000 active missing person cases. Here in Alabama, over 200 people are missing right now.

On National Missing Persons Day people who are missing a loved one want to bring awareness to the fact that hundreds are missing in the state right now.

Two mothers say they haven’t forgotten their missing daughters but they feel like they have been left in the dark.

“I see things like that girl that was found dead on top of a train car. Just things like that wear me out, trying to keep hopeful,” said Krysti Bush, mother to missing 33-year-old Susie Bush.

Krysti Bush hasn’t seen Susie since Jan. 6, clocking out from work at Applebees.

“I texted her and talked to her on Jan. 5. It’s been a long time,” said Bush.

ALEA’s Brandon Bailey says today, National Missing Persons Day is for people like Susie.

“It puts the word out there and makes people recognize. I know we tend to forget certain things that are put out that are important. This day serves as a reminder,” said Bailey.

Marchelle Goldsmith is another Alabama mother holding on to hope.

Her daughter, Lakira Goldsmith has been missing since Nov. 29, 2018. Goldsmith’s mother believes the case wasn’t a priority for police.

“When it comes to white people or college students, they put in the effort to get search teams to look for them. But where’s Lakira’s search team? It’s not fair to my daughter. She’s a missing person too. They should take every case seriously and put in the effort to find these people,” said Goldsmith.

Bailey says out of the 89 alerts ALEA sent to Alabamians last year only 5 are unsolved. Bailey says to help law enforcement solve these cases - the sooner you report a missing person, the better.

“There’s a misconception with, you have to wait a certain amount of time before you can contact law enforcement about a missing loved one, person or child. There is no set time. The more and quicker you can get that information into us the quicker we can get it out there,” said Bailey.

