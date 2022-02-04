Morgan County doctor found not guilty in sexual abuse trial

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur doctor accused of sexual abuse was found not guilty this morning by a Morgan County jury.

On February 4, Dr. Michael Dick’s criminal sex abuse trial ended with a not guilty verdict. More than 30 of his former patients have come forward, accusing him of harassment, groping and fondling them.

Lawsuits against Dick were filed by nurses, partners and other staff at the clinic he worked at in the past. In September of 2018, he was found guilty of three harassment charges

This trial involved more serious sex abuse charges that could have led to more jail time.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.