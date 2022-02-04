Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Morgan County doctor found not guilty in sexual abuse trial

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur doctor accused of sexual abuse was found not guilty this morning by a Morgan County jury.

On February 4, Dr. Michael Dick’s criminal sex abuse trial ended with a not guilty verdict. More than 30 of his former patients have come forward, accusing him of harassment, groping and fondling them.

Lawsuits against Dick were filed by nurses, partners and other staff at the clinic he worked at in the past. In September of 2018, he was found guilty of three harassment charges

This trial involved more serious sex abuse charges that could have led to more jail time.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Burleson
Man accused of pointing, firing gun at HPD officer charged with attempted murder
Pete Golding arrested for DUI
University of Alabama defensive coordinator arrested for DUI; releases statement
A home was massively damaged during a U.S. raid in Syria. Officials said a top Islamic State...
Islamic State leader blows up self, family as US attacks Syria hideout
Damage in Sawyerville, Hale Co.
One killed, multiple people injured in storms in West Alabama
His lawyer tells us Shelby Hunter was accused of making fake COVID-19 vaccination cards.
Petition started to bring back Grissom High School teacher, coach placed on leave

Latest News

Body of missing Winston Co. boater recovered
Body of missing Winston Co. boater recovered
Space camp operations center
U.S. Space & Rocket Center CEO highlights new programs, projects blasting off in 2022
Beijing 2022
The Winter Olympics: watch live events & daily highlights throughout the games
Dr. Michael Dick
Dr. Michael Dick trial underway in Morgan County