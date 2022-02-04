Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office gets new K9 unit

By Stefante Randall
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has a new four-legged member a part of their team now.

His name is Puma, and he will serve as a K9 with his handler for the department. K9s are essential to law enforcement agencies to help catch bad guys and find evidence at crime scenes.

After many years of having only a reserve tracking dog named Dixie, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office now has its own K9 named Puma.

He is fully trained to help with narcotics, apprehension, and tracking.

Sheriff Phil Sims said for the past five weeks, Puma and his handler Deputy Cagan Ridgeway have been training in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

“There are many advantages to having a K9 unit, and one of those is narcotics. Catching people with drugs out patrolling, and addiction and we will be using the K9 in the schools that will be a deterrent and education in the schools,” said Sims.

Ridgeway said K9s have the ability to track a scent of a person, which can be beneficial in missing person cases and helping to combat drugs.

“We’ve had a lot of overdoes, so hopefully, it will help prevent an overdose or somebody losing a loved one, it’s not a good feeling.”

Most importantly, Ridgeway said he is looking forward to the bond he will build with Puma; while they work together to protect and serve the community.

“It’s a partner that will never turn its back on me, and it’s just a man’s best friend,” said Ridgeway.

The K9 vehicle was purchased by the County Commission and the sheriff’s office purchased Puma for $16,000.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andreas Shackleford (Source: Huntsville Police)
Man charged with wife’s death walks away from trial
Reese Jones was charged with murder after his wife was found shot to death Sunday night,...
Man accused of shooting, killing wife now charged with capital murder
New satellite images show significant military deployments along the Ukrainian border.
Biden orders forces to Europe amid stalled Ukraine talks
Sand Mountain Sam makes his 2019 prediction
Groundhog Day: Sand Mountain Sam, Cosmo the Dog predict early spring
The Recycling Alliance of North Alabama is now handling Madison County's curbside recycling.
City of Huntsville, Madison County to assist with RANA curbside recycling collections

Latest News

A truck dumps garbage into a landfill in this file photo.
Possible solution on the horizon for leachate concern in Cherokee landfill
Damage in Sawyerville, Hale Co.
One killed, multiple people injured in storms in West Alabama
Police lights
DeKalb County man killed in single-vehicle crash
His lawyer tells us Shelby Hunter was accused of making fake COVID-19 vaccination cards.
Petition started to bring back Grissom High School teacher, coach placed on leave