Marshall County Sheriff’s Office gets new K9 unit

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has a new four-legged member a part of their team now.

His name is Puma, and he will serve as a K9 with his handler for the department. K9s are essential to law enforcement agencies to help catch bad guys and find evidence at crime scenes.

After many years of having only a reserve tracking dog named Dixie, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office now has its own K9 named Puma.

He is fully trained to help with narcotics, apprehension, and tracking.

Sheriff Phil Sims said for the past five weeks, Puma and his handler Deputy Cagan Ridgeway have been training in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

“There are many advantages to having a K9 unit, and one of those is narcotics. Catching people with drugs out patrolling, and addiction and we will be using the K9 in the schools that will be a deterrent and education in the schools,” said Sims.

Ridgeway said K9s have the ability to track a scent of a person, which can be beneficial in missing person cases and helping to combat drugs.

“We’ve had a lot of overdoes, so hopefully, it will help prevent an overdose or somebody losing a loved one, it’s not a good feeling.”

Most importantly, Ridgeway said he is looking forward to the bond he will build with Puma; while they work together to protect and serve the community.

“It’s a partner that will never turn its back on me, and it’s just a man’s best friend,” said Ridgeway.

The K9 vehicle was purchased by the County Commission and the sheriff’s office purchased Puma for $16,000.

