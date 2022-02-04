Limestone County Sheriff’s Office investigators searching for armed robbery suspect

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens to be on the lookout for a suspect in connection with an armed robbery from today.

Investigators are looking for Jimmy Dale Gatlin II in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on Nelson Rd. in Limestone County early Friday.

If you have any information on this individual, contact the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 232-0111.

