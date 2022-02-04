Deals
Kitchen Cops ding Dunkin’

By Mike Brown
Feb. 4, 2022
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For the past two weeks, restaurants around north Alabama have mostly escaped the wrath of the Kitchen Cops. Most scores were well above our trouble spots cut-line and there wasn’t much to report.

Things are different this week, with two busy spots in Madison County getting low scores and a couple more in Limestone and Morgan counties ending up on the list.

Madison County

The lowest score in Madison County this week belongs to the Dunkin’ Donuts on North Memorial Parkway. It scores a 73. Inspectors say they found residue in the ice machine and sausage and chicken at the wrong temperature. What they did not find, on the other hand, was a food thermometer or soap at two kitchen hand sinks. All these issues were fixed, but the low score stands until next time.

We’ve been keeping track of low scores at Bridge Street for several months. Recently, the Cheesecake Factory redeemed itself by improving it’s opening score of 70 back in November to an 85 earlier this month. This week, the Urban Cookhouse is the one improving it’s score. It was hit with a 76 back in December. This time, it manages a more respectable 82. The inspector reported finding moldy strawberries in the cooler, a fryer basket with loose wires and food left on the prep table. These issues were all fixed on the spot.

Madison County Inspection Reports
Madison County Scores

Limestone County

Limestone County’s lowest score is Mike’s Food Mart on Highway 72. It scored a 79 due to no toilet paper in the restroom and hot water not reaching a proper temperature. There was also a dirty knife and broken knife in the kitchen and soda nozzles that needed to be cleaned.

Limestone County Inspection Notes
Limestone County Scores

Morgan County

The Hometown Deli in Hartselle was the lone trouble spot in Morgan County this week. There were multiple food temperature issues, along with a rusty grinder and a dirty knife mixed in with clean ones.

Morgan County Scores and Inspection Notes

