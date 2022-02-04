Deals
Huntsville Junior High School placed on lockdown Friday afternoon

Huntsville City Schools
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Junior High School was placed on lockdown on Friday after an off-campus incident involving two students.

According to Craig Williams with Huntsville City Schools, two students were found to be in possession of BB guns near the school. HJHS was placed on lockdown while officials worked with the HCS Security Department and local law enforcement to address the incident.

“This behavior is unacceptable, and the students involved will face disciplinary action in accordance with the district’s Behavioral Learning Guide (BLG) and any charges from law enforcement authorities,” said Williams in a statement.

HCS asks families to speak with their children about the importance of “see something, say something.”

“If anyone witnesses any suspicious or unusual activity while at school, please immediately inform a teacher or school administrator so we can investigate the claim and address any items of concern,” said Williams. “Additionally, we ask families for their support in speaking with their student about the importance of making good decisions in order to promote a safe environment conducive for teaching and learning.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

