Greater Tennessee Valley McDonald’s Owner-Operators awarding scholarships to HBCU students

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Students at historically black colleges and universities can apply for the opportunity to receive scholarships from McDonald’s owner-operators in the Tennessee Valley area.

Owner-operators of McDonald’s are awarding ten $1,000 scholarships to HBCU students that apply between now and March 21.

The eligible universities include:

Alabama A&M University

Austin Peay State University

Drake State Community College

Fisk University

Meharry Medical College

Oakwood University

Tennessee State University.

Click here to apply.

