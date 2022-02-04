Greater Tennessee Valley McDonald’s Owner-Operators awarding scholarships to HBCU students
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Students at historically black colleges and universities can apply for the opportunity to receive scholarships from McDonald’s owner-operators in the Tennessee Valley area.
Owner-operators of McDonald’s are awarding ten $1,000 scholarships to HBCU students that apply between now and March 21.
The eligible universities include:
- Alabama A&M University
- Austin Peay State University
- Drake State Community College
- Fisk University
- Meharry Medical College
- Oakwood University
- Tennessee State University.
Click here to apply.
