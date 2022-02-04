Deals
Greater Tennessee Valley McDonald’s Owner-Operators awarding scholarships to HBCU students

McDonald's
McDonald's(Gray)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Students at historically black colleges and universities can apply for the opportunity to receive scholarships from McDonald’s owner-operators in the Tennessee Valley area.

Owner-operators of McDonald’s are awarding ten $1,000 scholarships to HBCU students that apply between now and March 21.

The eligible universities include:

  • Alabama A&M University
  • Austin Peay State University
  • Drake State Community College
  • Fisk University
  • Meharry Medical College
  • Oakwood University
  • Tennessee State University.

Click here to apply.

