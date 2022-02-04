Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Florence law firm holding graphic design competition

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A local law firm is holding a graphic design competition for local artists to create logos for the City of Florence.

Michael Law Firm is challenging local artists to create a different logo after the city unveiled its new logo on Jan.25; which received backlash from community members.

Council members met Tuesday night to address the logo and the process to create it. But, council members voted on a 3-3 resolution to get rid of the contract with Tatum Designs, based in Birmingham. This vote means there will be a future meeting about the termination of the contract. Residents believe $25,000 was wasted on the logo, especially because the city went with Tatum Designs rather than tapping into local talent.

The law firm said this competition is not associated with the city. The three categories in this contest will include high school students, college students, and all others who live in Lauderdale or Colbert Counties. The firm states each winner will get $300 and bragging rights.

Steps to enter the contest can be found on the Michael Law Firm’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andreas Shackleford (Source: Huntsville Police)
Man charged with wife’s death walks away from trial
Reese Jones was charged with murder after his wife was found shot to death Sunday night,...
Man accused of shooting, killing wife now charged with capital murder
New satellite images show significant military deployments along the Ukrainian border.
Biden orders forces to Europe amid stalled Ukraine talks
Sand Mountain Sam makes his 2019 prediction
Groundhog Day: Sand Mountain Sam, Cosmo the Dog predict early spring
The Recycling Alliance of North Alabama is now handling Madison County's curbside recycling.
City of Huntsville, Madison County to assist with RANA curbside recycling collections

Latest News

Damage in Sawyerville, Hale Co.
One killed, multiple people injured in storms in West Alabama
New K-9 unit in Marshall County
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office gets new K9 unit
A truck dumps garbage into a landfill in this file photo.
Possible solution on the horizon for leachate concern in Cherokee landfill
Police lights
DeKalb County man killed in single-vehicle crash