Florence law firm holding graphic design competition

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A local law firm is holding a graphic design competition for local artists to create logos for the City of Florence.

Michael Law Firm is challenging local artists to create a different logo after the city unveiled its new logo on Jan.25; which received backlash from community members.

Council members met Tuesday night to address the logo and the process to create it. But, council members voted on a 3-3 resolution to get rid of the contract with Tatum Designs, based in Birmingham. This vote means there will be a future meeting about the termination of the contract. Residents believe $25,000 was wasted on the logo, especially because the city went with Tatum Designs rather than tapping into local talent.

The law firm said this competition is not associated with the city. The three categories in this contest will include high school students, college students, and all others who live in Lauderdale or Colbert Counties. The firm states each winner will get $300 and bragging rights.

Steps to enter the contest can be found on the Michael Law Firm’s Facebook page.

