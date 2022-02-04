Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

DeKalb County man killed in single-vehicle crash

Police lights
Police lights(WDBJ)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Grove Oak man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirms Jeffrey Alan White, 54, was fatally injured when the 2006 Lexus ES330 he was driving left the roadway and overturned in a creek. Officials say White was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Dekalb County 28, approximately three miles south of Geraldine, in Dekalb County. There are no further details as this crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andreas Shackleford (Source: Huntsville Police)
Man charged with wife’s death walks away from trial
Reese Jones was charged with murder after his wife was found shot to death Sunday night,...
Man accused of shooting, killing wife now charged with capital murder
New satellite images show significant military deployments along the Ukrainian border.
Biden orders forces to Europe amid stalled Ukraine talks
Sand Mountain Sam makes his 2019 prediction
Groundhog Day: Sand Mountain Sam, Cosmo the Dog predict early spring
The Recycling Alliance of North Alabama is now handling Madison County's curbside recycling.
City of Huntsville, Madison County to assist with RANA curbside recycling collections

Latest News

His lawyer tells us Shelby Hunter was accused of making fake COVID-19 vaccination cards.
Petition started to bring back Grissom High School teacher, coach placed on leave
File image
Amber Alert canceled for missing Enterprise girl
University of Alabama defensive coordinator charged with D.U.I.
University of Alabama defensive coordinator charged with D.U.I.
Steve Bobbitt
DeKalb County deputy dies due to COVID-19 complications