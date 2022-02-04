DeKalb County man killed in single-vehicle crash

DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Grove Oak man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirms Jeffrey Alan White, 54, was fatally injured when the 2006 Lexus ES330 he was driving left the roadway and overturned in a creek. Officials say White was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Dekalb County 28, approximately three miles south of Geraldine, in Dekalb County. There are no further details as this crash is under investigation.

