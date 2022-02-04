Cold, breezy, & cloudy with areas of patchy black ice to start

Happy Friday! Grab your winter gear because it is cold out there this morning!

The cold air has arrived behind yesterday’s cold front, and it feels like winter once again. There is still some lingering precipitation across the Valley and that could bring some spotty drizzle freezing drizzle this morning. Temperatures to start the day are into the low 30s in most spots, but a few areas are into the upper 20s while others are also into the mid 30s. There is a chance that some areas may see some patchy black ice, especially for bridges and overpasses. This could delay your morning ride to work or school so plan accordingly.

High temperatures today will struggle to make the upper 30s, with only a few spots possibly making the low 40s. Clouds will stay persistent most of the day today, which will keep it chilly, but we will also have a breezy north wind making it feel even colder. We may see a few more areas of sleet or snow flurries by midday, but no accumulation is expected. Winds will be whipping from the northwest at 15 to 30 mph will make it feel more like the 20s this afternoon. Even more cold is expected overnight into Saturday with wind chills likely to fall into the low teens!

The weekend will stay cooler than normal, but it will be dry and sunny! Temperatures will be in the 40s with the breezy winds on Saturday, while Sunday climbs into the low 50s.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

