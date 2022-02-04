Body of missing Winston Co. boater recovered

Deals
Charles Robert “Bobby” Knowlton served as head basketball coach at Hartselle High School in the mid 90s.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:02 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WINTSON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - The body of a missing boater in Winston Co. has been recovered, according to officials.

The Winston County Coroner’s Office has identified the man as Charles Robert “Bobby” Knowlton of Arley. He was 72.

Knowlton was a retired educator and served as head basketball coach at Hartselle High School in the mid 90s.

Helicon Volunteer Fire Department responded to a missed boater call around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Winston County Sheriff’s Office says they found a truck and boat trailer backed in with the truck still running. Initially no boat was found until ALEA located an empty boat floating nearby.

Divers found Knowlton’s body around 11 p.m. about 30 yards from the boat ramp.

Cullman County dive team and Haleyville Rescue assisted with the search.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

