Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued in Georgia for missing 4-year-old

Officials in Georgia issued an Amber Alert for Brayden Dobbs, a 4-year-old boy from Haralson...
Officials in Georgia issued an Amber Alert for Brayden Dobbs, a 4-year-old boy from Haralson County. The suspect is Anitritte Boyd Dobbs.(Georgia Bureau of Investigation)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Officials issued a statewide Amber Alert in Georgia on Friday for a 4-year-old boy believed to be in extreme danger.

The alert said Brayden Dobbs is a Black male child about 3 feet tall and 40 pounds from Haralson County. The suspect in the abduction is Anitritte Boyd Dobbs, a 42-year-old Black female standing 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds.

They may be traveling in a Chevrolet Tahoe license plate RIL7846 or a black Dodge Charger.

Anyone with information can contact the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office at 770-646-2011, the GBI tip-line at 1-800-597-TIPS, the SeeSend app for iPhone and Android users or call 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Burleson
Man accused of pointing, firing gun at HPD officer charged with attempted murder
Pete Golding arrested for DUI
University of Alabama defensive coordinator arrested for DUI; releases statement
A home was massively damaged during a U.S. raid in Syria. Officials said a top Islamic State...
Islamic State leader blows up self, family as US attacks Syria hideout
Damage in Sawyerville, Hale Co.
One killed, multiple people injured in storms in West Alabama
His lawyer tells us Shelby Hunter was accused of making fake COVID-19 vaccination cards.
Petition started to bring back Grissom High School teacher, coach placed on leave

Latest News

GRAPHIC: Body camera video shows officers shooting a man during a no-knock warrant.
GRAPHIC: Police video shows man shot by officer was on couch, had gun; Minnesota AG to join investigation
Dr. Michael Dick
Morgan County doctor found not guilty in sexual abuse trial
FILE - Marriott human resources recruiter Mariela Cuevas, left, talks to Lisbet Oliveros,...
LIVE: Biden remarks on jobs; US economy defies omicron and adds 467,000 in January
Greg McMichael stands to be recognized during jury selection for the trial of he and his son...
Arbery’s shooter withdraws guilty plea on hate crime charge
Body of missing Winston Co. boater recovered
Body of missing Winston Co. boater recovered