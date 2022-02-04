Deals
Alabama receiving new statewide driver license system

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey announced a new driver license system known as the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Driver License System (LEADS) on Friday.

This new system will offer online services including:

  • Ability to update their addresses
  • Ability to pay and reinstate their licenses
  • Ability to upload U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) Medical Cards
  • Ability to view Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) Hazmat background checks
  • Ability to issue duplicate licenses to eligible foreign nationals
  • Ability to pre-apply for individuals who are requesting an Alabama License for the first time

(Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)

Gov. Ivey released this statement with the news of the release:

This new system will consolidate multiple legacy systems into one integrated, modern system to further protect our citizens’ data and enhance customer service. I am proud of ALEA’s dedication to complete this crucial and extensive task to positively impact all citizens.

Driver License Offices will be closed statewide starting April 18 to install the new system. Reopening is planned for April 26.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Secretary Hal Taylor also released a statement on the planned upgrade:

LEADS is a tangible example of ALEA’s continued focus on improving customer service, communication and technology to effectively achieve the Agency’s mission of providing quality service for all. We are excited to join Governor Ivey in this announcement, and we would like to thank her and all members of the Legislature for continuously supporting our Agency and providing us with the necessary resources to complete such a monumental and historic project for the state of Alabama.

