Alabama police searching for allegedly abducted 12-year-old

Eidy Aracely Tzi Coc, 12, of Enterprise, Alabama, was last seen Thursday morning around 11:45 a.m. on Anthony Circle in Enterprise, Alabama.
Eidy Aracely Tzi Coc, 12, of Enterprise, Alabama, was last seen Thursday morning around 11:45 a.m. on Anthony Circle Enterprise, Alabama.(Enterprise Police Department)
By WTVY Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY/Gray News) - The Enterprise Police Department is investigating the alleged abduction of a 12-year-old.

Eidy Aracely Tzi Coc, 12, of Enterprise, Alabama, was last seen Thursday morning around 11:45 a.m. on Anthony Circle in Enterprise, Alabama.

Eidy was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans. She is 4 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.

Eidy may be traveling with a Hispanic male by the name of Alvaro Cucul occupying a black 2017 GMC Acadia. Eidy may currently be traveling in Georgia at this time.

Eidy may be traveling with a Hispanic male by the name of Alvaro Cucul occupying a black 2017 GMC Acadia.
Eidy may be traveling with a Hispanic male by the name of Alvaro Cucul occupying a black in color 2017 GMC Acadia.(Enterprise Police Department)

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Eidy, immediately contact the Enterprise Police Department at (334) 347-2222 or leave an anonymous tip at www.enterprisepd.com.

Copyright 2022 WTVY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

