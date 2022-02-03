Wind & rain continues today, with colder temperatures moving in this afternoon

Happy Thursday! Buckle up because we are in for a roller coaster ride today!

Scattered showers continue to move across the Valley this morning and we will see more as we move throughout the day today. Periods of heavier rainfall will be possible at times, with the better chances of that coming during the middle of the day and into the afternoon. Wind will stay gusty again today, with gusts from the south of 25 to 35 mph. As long as our wind stays from the south it will be warm. Through the morning and early afternoon, we will see temperatures into the low to mid 60s in most spots, however, a cold front pushes in this afternoon which will drop temperatures quickly.

As that cold front sweeps in from the northwest, we will see periods of heavy rain and then the wind will shift to the northwest. As that happens, temperatures will fall 10 to 15 degrees, going from the 60s to the 40s. An additional 1 to 2 inches of rain will be possible today, leading to a two-day storm total of 2 to 4 inches in some communities. A Flood Watch remains in effect until midnight tonight. As the cold air rushes in most of the moisture will dry out, but we could see some areas of freezing drizzle or sleet late today and early Friday, but at this time accumulation does not look likely. If we have a little more moisture in place, then we could see a few hours of a wintry mix overnight and early into Friday.

This blast of cold air will really make impact on Friday with our high temperatures back into the 30s for most with a few low 40s. IF we get down into the mid 20s overnight, we could see some road issues with icy spots for Friday morning’s commute. We may even see a few more areas of sleet or snow flurries earlier in the day. Winds will be whipping from the northwest at 15 to 30 mph both Friday and Saturday, which means wind chills back in the teens for Saturday morning, possibly the single digits!

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.