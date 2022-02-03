Trash Pandas single-game tickets on sale Feb. 26

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Rocket City Trash Pandas announced on Thursday that single-game tickets for the 2022 season will go on sale on Feb. 26.

In-person tickets can be purchased starting at 9 a.m. and online ticket purchases start at 1 p.m.

Fans that had tickets for the Trash Pandas’ final four 2021 home games that were canceled may exchange those tickets for any home game in April or May this season. This is excluding opening day on April 26.

If fans go to Toyota Field to purchase tickets, they will have the opportunity to win prizes, shop at the team store and eat at food trucks.

The 2022 home opener is scheduled for April 12 at 6:35 p.m. from Toyota Field.

