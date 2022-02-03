Residents respond to Georgia Mountain house fire

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Neighbors of Sue and Leonard Jolley, spoke with WAFF 48 about the fire that destroyed the couple’s Georgia Mountain home on Tuesday.

“I smelled the smoke, and I said well, that smells like an electrical fire,” said June Curtis.

Curtis lives down the street and witnessed the fire from her front porch. Tuesday afternoon, the Georgia Mountain Volunteer Fire Department received a call about a fire on Rush Circle.

Both Sue and Leonard Jolley were home during the fire, and both were injured. When volunteer firefighters arrived at the home, it was already engulfed by flames. They called for additional help from neighboring fire departments to fight the fire.

Guntersville and the Four C Volunteer fire department responded. Guntersville Fire Chief Brian Waldrop said because of the size of the home first responders faced challenges putting the fire out.

“This home is a two-story home, and there were approximately 400 square feet in this structure, and it was a lot of fire, so it was challenging. We had to shuttle water using pumpers and tankers to manage our water support,” said Waldrop.

Neighbors said two men who live nearby went inside the home to help get the Jolleys out safely.

Both men declined to go on camera but said that they are thankful they were able to help.

“I felt so sorry when I saw that for someone who loses their home, and I stood on my porch and prayed for them,” said Curtis.

The Jolley’s are staying with a family member and recovering from minor burn injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

