R.A. Hubbard football coach reflects on challenging year, signing day

NORTH COURTLAND, Ala. (WAFF) - Several athletes across North Alabama signed up to play at the next level during National Signing Day, including those at R.A. Hubbard High School. R.A. Hubbards head football coach spoke with WAFF 48 about a challenging year, signing day and the future of the program.

“Two of your best players dying tragically in a car wreck. Your offensive coordinator has a stroke in the middle of the game. My salary doesn’t equal to what we went through this year,” said R.A. Hubbard head football coach, Mac Hampton.

These are just a few challenges that R.A. Hubbard High School’s football team has faced this season. Another big challenge is the possibility of them not having a football program at all after this year.

“We just tried to take it in stride and we want to do what we can, while we can. If this is the last time, then we went out like we wanted to go out if we get to keep going, we’re going to keep going,” said Hampton.

In December, The Lawrence County school board voted 4-1 to close R.A. Hubbard High School.

However, since the school is under a desegregation order, a federal district court will have to approve this before the school actually closes. If approved by a federal judge, the school will close at the end of the 2021-2022 school year. Right now, the decision hasn’t been made.

But, Hampton said they are taking it day by day and celebrating victories like two players signing to play football at the next level.

“We can’t worry about what we don’t know, but we can worry about what is going on today. So we’re winning today and we keep winning each day. Everything else will take care of itself. Of course we don’t want it to be our last time, but we want our last time to be our best time,” said Hampton.

