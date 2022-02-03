Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

One killed, multiple people injured in storms in West Alabama

By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALE Co., Ala. (WBRC) - We are getting reports of storm damage and injuries across the state of Alabama.

The Hale County EMA director has confirmed to us that one person has died, three have “super critical” injuries, and five have minor injuries after storms hit Hale County on Thursday. The Hale County EMA director tells WBRC that the woman who died in the storms was pulled from beneath a home.

Damage in Sawyerville, Hale Co.
Damage in Sawyerville, Hale Co.(Bryan Wilson @dualdoppler)

Tuscaloosa County EMA officials said 35th Street was flooded and cars were being turned around. At least one appeared to go underwater. EMA leaders said, “Please be aware of your surroundings and remember TURN AROUND AND DON’T DROWN!”

Flooding on 35th St in Tuscaloosa
Flooding on 35th St in Tuscaloosa(Tuscaloosa County EMA)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andreas Shackleford (Source: Huntsville Police)
Man charged with wife’s death walks away from trial
Reese Jones was charged with murder after his wife was found shot to death Sunday night,...
Man accused of shooting, killing wife now charged with capital murder
New satellite images show significant military deployments along the Ukrainian border.
Biden orders forces to Europe amid stalled Ukraine talks
Sand Mountain Sam makes his 2019 prediction
Groundhog Day: Sand Mountain Sam, Cosmo the Dog predict early spring
Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore, left, and his attorney Julian McPhillips leave the...
Jury: No defamation from Roy Moore or woman who accused him

Latest News

Enterprise police are searching for Eidy Aracely Tzi Coc. Poice say she was abducted by Alvaro...
Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old girl abducted in Enterprise
University of Alabama defensive coordinator charged with D.U.I.
University of Alabama defensive coordinator charged with D.U.I.
Steve Bobbitt
DeKalb County deputy dies due to COVID-19 complications
Pete Golding arrested for DUI
University of Alabama defensive coordinator arrested for DUI; releases statement