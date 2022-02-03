Deals
More rain & storms this afternoon with a cold front bringing colder temperatures tonight

Brandon Spinner WAFF 48 Meteorologist
Brandon Spinner WAFF 48 Meteorologist(WAFF 48)
By Brandon Spinner
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Happy Thursday! Keep your coat and umbrella ready to go because you will need them both this afternoon.

Scattered showers continue to move back into the Valley from Mississippi and we will see more the rest of the afternoon. Periods of heavier rainfall will be possible at times, with a few strong storms possible this afternoon as well. Stronger storms will bring the potential of 45 to 55 mph wind gusts. Otherwise, non-storm related winds will stay gusty through the rest of the day with gusts from the south of 25 to 35 mph. As long as our wind stays from the south it will be warm and some spots are into the 60s, but that will change quickly with a cold front this afternoon. The tornado threat should stay off to our south into central Alabama.

As that cold front sweeps in from the northwest, we will see periods of heavy rain and then the wind will shift to the northwest. As that happens, temperatures will fall 10 to 15 degrees, going from the 60s to the 40s. An additional 1 to 2 inches of rain will be possible today, leading to a two-day storm total of 2 to 4 inches in some communities. A Flood Watch remains in effect until midnight tonight. As the cold air rushes in most of the moisture will dry out, but we could see some areas of freezing drizzle or sleet late today and early Friday, but at this time accumulation does not look likely. If we have a little more moisture in place, then we could see a few hours of a wintry mix overnight and early into Friday.

This blast of cold air will really make impact on Friday with our high temperatures back into the 30s for most with a few low 40s. IF we get down into the mid 20s overnight, we could see some road issues with icy spots for Friday morning’s commute. We may even see a few more areas of sleet or snow flurries earlier in the day. Winds will be whipping from the northwest at 15 to 30 mph both Friday and Saturday, which means wind chills back in the teens for Saturday morning, possibly the single digits! From there we will stay into the 40s and 50s this weekend with drier weather.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

