Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Meet WAFF’s new Digital Reporter and hear what’s trending with Charles

By Anna Mahan
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - WAFF 48′s Charles Montgomery joins TVL to give you a behind-the-scenes into the news world.

As the Digital Reporter, Charles brings you the news on our website by writing stories, hosting live interviews with locals and much more. He shows us a behind-the-scenes look at what it’s like to stream to the website or the app and talks with us about what’s trending this week in the digital world.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andreas Shackleford (Source: Huntsville Police)
Man charged with wife’s death walks away from trial
Reese Jones was charged with murder after his wife was found shot to death Sunday night,...
Man accused of shooting, killing wife now charged with capital murder
New satellite images show significant military deployments along the Ukrainian border.
Biden orders forces to Europe amid stalled Ukraine talks
Sand Mountain Sam makes his 2019 prediction
Groundhog Day: Sand Mountain Sam, Cosmo the Dog predict early spring
Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore, left, and his attorney Julian McPhillips leave the...
Jury: No defamation from Roy Moore or woman who accused him