Man accused of pointing, firing gun at HPD officer charged with attempted murder

James Burleson
James Burleson(Huntsville Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man is facing an attempted murder charge after pointing a gun at a Huntsville police officer and eventually pulling the trigger.

According to HPD, officers with the department responded to a domestic call in the 600 block of Hal Street on Monday, Jan. 10. As officers were approaching the scene, James Burleson, 79, pointed a gun at an officer and fired in the officer’s direction. However, when he fired his weapon the bullet struck his truck.

600 block of Hal Street
600 block of Hal Street(WAFF)

After a perimeter was set, SWAT members took him into custody without incident. HPD says no officers were injured in this incident.

Burleson was charged with second-degree domestic violence and reckless endangerment. The reckless endangerment case was upgraded to an attempt to commit murder.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

