Man accused of pointing, firing gun at HPD officer charged with attempted murder

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man is facing an attempted murder charge after pointing a gun at a Huntsville police officer and eventually pulling the trigger.

According to HPD, officers with the department responded to a domestic call in the 600 block of Hal Street on Monday, Jan. 10. As officers were approaching the scene, James Burleson, 79, pointed a gun at an officer and fired in the officer’s direction. However, when he fired his weapon the bullet struck his truck.

600 block of Hal Street (WAFF)

After a perimeter was set, SWAT members took him into custody without incident. HPD says no officers were injured in this incident.

Burleson was charged with second-degree domestic violence and reckless endangerment. The reckless endangerment case was upgraded to an attempt to commit murder.

