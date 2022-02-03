Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Lack of Huntsville taxi drivers leaves riders waiting for cabs

WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting
By Megan Plotka
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many cab drivers are now leaving the field after working in grueling conditions during a pandemic.

David Anderson is still a driver and dispatcher after two decades in the taxi industry. He recently started working at Huntsville Cab Company in August 2021. He says he’s already seen many of his former colleagues leave and they haven’t been fully staffed since he started working there.

Anderson says they work in grueling conditions. Shifts are twelve hours and many people have to work overnight. The 72-year-old says he even works six days a week. He says he really just needs a job to help ends meet.

He says it’s hard work and the pandemic is making it even harder. Many people stopped takings cabs to the airport, bars and restaurants to avoid spreading COVID-19. Cab drivers were making less and less money.

Anderson says as a cab driver, he is afraid of getting exposed to COVID-19 because it’s impossible to avoid being in an enclosed space with a stranger. He says he’s doing everything to protect himself because he just lost his brother to the disease. He says he’s fully vaccinated and always wears a mask.

Now, he’s asking two things of his riders: wear a mask in cabs and be patient with drivers since they’re dealing with staffing shortages.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andreas Shackleford (Source: Huntsville Police)
Man charged with wife’s death walks away from trial
Reese Jones was charged with murder after his wife was found shot to death Sunday night,...
Man accused of shooting, killing wife now charged with capital murder
New satellite images show significant military deployments along the Ukrainian border.
Biden orders forces to Europe amid stalled Ukraine talks
Sand Mountain Sam makes his 2019 prediction
Groundhog Day: Sand Mountain Sam, Cosmo the Dog predict early spring
Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore, left, and his attorney Julian McPhillips leave the...
Jury: No defamation from Roy Moore or woman who accused him

Latest News

James Burleson
Man accused of pointing, firing gun at HPD officer charged with attempted murder
Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office investigators announce arrests
UAH's Dr. Ligrani talks research project
UAH's Dr. Phillip Ligrani talks latest research project
Pete Golding arrested for DUI
University of Alabama defensive coordinator arrested for DUI