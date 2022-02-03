Lack of Huntsville taxi drivers leaves riders waiting for cabs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many cab drivers are now leaving the field after working in grueling conditions during a pandemic.

David Anderson is still a driver and dispatcher after two decades in the taxi industry. He recently started working at Huntsville Cab Company in August 2021. He says he’s already seen many of his former colleagues leave and they haven’t been fully staffed since he started working there.

Anderson says they work in grueling conditions. Shifts are twelve hours and many people have to work overnight. The 72-year-old says he even works six days a week. He says he really just needs a job to help ends meet.

He says it’s hard work and the pandemic is making it even harder. Many people stopped takings cabs to the airport, bars and restaurants to avoid spreading COVID-19. Cab drivers were making less and less money.

Anderson says as a cab driver, he is afraid of getting exposed to COVID-19 because it’s impossible to avoid being in an enclosed space with a stranger. He says he’s doing everything to protect himself because he just lost his brother to the disease. He says he’s fully vaccinated and always wears a mask.

Now, he’s asking two things of his riders: wear a mask in cabs and be patient with drivers since they’re dealing with staffing shortages.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.