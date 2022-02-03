Jackson plans to file an appeal in Havoc ruling

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Havoc, the pit bull attacked a Guntersville woman last year, but the dog’s owner is trying to file an appeal.

On Jan. 17, Marshall County Circuit Court Judge Chris Abel issued a ruling based on testimony heard during a bench trial. Havoc attacked Teri Angel on Sept. 17, 2021, causing Angel to suffer significant injuries to her head, scalp, and body. The incident happened inside Valina Jackson’s home, which is Havoc’s owner.

In court, Angel testified she called Jackson before the attack to let her know she was coming by her house. However, Jackson said she came over unannounced. In court, City of Guntersville Prosecutor Kelsey Yoste presented phone records of the conversation.

In the ruling, Judge Abel said that under Emily’s Law, there was no justification for the attack by Havoc, and due to significant evidence, deemed him dangerous and to be euthanized.

He said by testimony received the attack was also a continuous attack that would have likely continued if Jackson would have not stopped Havoc and would have caused worse injuries to Angel.

Yoste said Jackson has 42 days from the judgment to file an appeal but said nothing has been filed yet.

She said she plans to wait until the 42 days expire and will set a date for the authorization.

WAFF 48 reached out to Jackson on Wednesday, to see if she plans to file an appeal, and she said she plans to file the appeal, and her lawyer is currently working on it.

Havoc will remain at the Guntersville Animal Hospital, and Jackson will have to reimburse the city of Guntersville for all costs and expenses of impounding, feeding, and treating him.

