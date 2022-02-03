Deals
Huntsville’s Black History: Meet Daniel S. Brandon

By Anna Mahan
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - During this Black History Month, TVL is honoring many people who helped create change throughout history.

First, we’re recognizing Daniel S. Brandon. Brandon was a trailblazer not only in the black community but for small business owners everywhere.

Brandon owned a successful brickmaking and construction firm in the late 1800s and into the early 1900s. He was elected not once but twice to the Huntsville Board of Alderman.  Brandon, along with H. C. Binford, was the last Black man elected to a city office until Richard Showers in 1988. 

To this day, there are still buildings in Huntsville that bear the name of Mr. Brandon, whether they were owned by him, built by him, or named after him. The Humphreys & Bros. Building (c.1919) is located on Main Street in Madison with a nameplate that reads “Built By D.S. Brandon.”

