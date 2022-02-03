Deals
Former foster mother pleads guilty to several counts of aggravated child abuse

Jenise Spurgeon accepts a plea deal to serve one year in prison, 14 years on probation
By DeAndria Turner
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A former foster mother pleads guilty to several counts of aggravated child abuse.

In addition to several child abuse charges, Jenise Spurgeon was charged with domestic violence and human trafficking. She took a plea deal agreeing to serve one year in prison and 14 years on probation. She waived her right to go to trial and all of the other charges will be dropped.

Her husband, Daniel Spurgeon, pled guilty in 2019 and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Some of the details revealed in the court appearance on Wednesday involved how the adopted and foster children were treated like servants. They were physically and sexually abused. One victim was locked in an attic closet for months at a time Two other victims were locked in closets for years with alarms and monitors on them.

Those two appeared in court today to watch Jenise plea.

District Attorney Chris Connally said that his office isn’t happy with the plea but the victims are and they want to move on with their lives.

“They wanted two things for us to accomplish on their behalf. One is her acknowledgment of guilt, her statements under oath that she did this. That was very important to them to get acknowledgment of what they went through all of those years. And secondly, the fact that she is going to prison,” said Connolly.

She will be sentenced on May 4.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

