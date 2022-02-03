Emergency officials extinguish house fire in Madison
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency officials are on the scene of a house fire in Madison on Thursday morning.
Around 7 a.m., Madison Fire & Rescue responded to a house on Eldorado Road on reports of visible smoke and fire. According to a Madison Fire spokesperson, no one currently lives in the home with the fire being called in by a garbage man in the area.
The fire resulted in no injuries.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.