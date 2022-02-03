Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Emergency officials extinguish house fire in Madison

House fire in Madison
House fire in Madison(Madison Fire)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency officials are on the scene of a house fire in Madison on Thursday morning.

Around 7 a.m., Madison Fire & Rescue responded to a house on Eldorado Road on reports of visible smoke and fire. According to a Madison Fire spokesperson, no one currently lives in the home with the fire being called in by a garbage man in the area.

The fire resulted in no injuries.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andreas Shackleford (Source: Huntsville Police)
Man charged with wife’s death walks away from trial
New satellite images show significant military deployments along the Ukrainian border.
Biden orders forces to Europe amid stalled Ukraine talks
Reese Jones was charged with murder after his wife was found shot to death Sunday night,...
Man accused of shooting, killing wife now charged with capital murder
Sand Mountain Sam makes his 2019 prediction
Groundhog Day: Sand Mountain Sam, Cosmo the Dog predict early spring
Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore, left, and his attorney Julian McPhillips leave the...
Jury: No defamation from Roy Moore or woman who accused him

Latest News

The Winter Olympics begin Thursday
The Winter Olympics: watch live events & daily highlights throughout the games
A 48 Now Chat a Huntsville Librarian
Huntsville experiencing a lack of cab drivers
Huntsville experiencing a lack of cab drivers
Colbert County emergency responders receive new funds
Colbert County emergency responders receive new funds