Emergency officials extinguish house fire in Madison

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency officials are on the scene of a house fire in Madison on Thursday morning.

Around 7 a.m., Madison Fire & Rescue responded to a house on Eldorado Road on reports of visible smoke and fire. According to a Madison Fire spokesperson, no one currently lives in the home with the fire being called in by a garbage man in the area.

The fire resulted in no injuries.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

