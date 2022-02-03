Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Dog rescued from kill shelter has talent for ice skating

An ice skating dog rescued from a kill shelter takes his talents to New York to raise money for charity. (Source: WABC)
By WABC Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WABC) - It’s hard not to smile at Benny, a lovable 8-year-old rescue Labrador with a special talent for ice skating.

On Wednesday, he took his custom skates out for a twirl in New York to raise money for the Animal Vision Foundation.

Benny has performed at skating events all over the U.S., raising money for charity and helping kids with autism.

He was rescued on his last day at a kill shelter in Utah.

His owner says he loves to run out on the ice and chase after her. And now he does it whenever he wants for a good cause.

Benny has also won the American Kennel Club Exemplary Companion Award for his ability to put smiles on people’s faces.

An ice skating dog rescued from a kill shelter takes his talents to New York to raise money for charity.(Source: WABC)

Copyright 2022 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andreas Shackleford (Source: Huntsville Police)
Man charged with wife’s death walks away from trial
New satellite images show significant military deployments along the Ukrainian border.
Biden orders forces to Europe amid stalled Ukraine talks
Reese Jones was charged with murder after his wife was found shot to death Sunday night,...
Man accused of shooting, killing wife now charged with capital murder
Sand Mountain Sam makes his 2019 prediction
Groundhog Day: Sand Mountain Sam, Cosmo the Dog predict early spring
Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore, left, and his attorney Julian McPhillips leave the...
Jury: No defamation from Roy Moore or woman who accused him

Latest News

Savannah Lawrence, 22, was charged with manslaughter.
Woman accused of killing her mother after argument, sheriff’s office says
A home was massively damaged during a U.S. raid in Syria. Officials said a top Islamic State...
Biden says Islamic State leader killed during US raid in Syria
DOT aims to make US roads safer
DOT aims to make US roads safer
A street sign warns drivers of ice prevention operations on highways ahead of winter weather in...
As winter storm moves across US, ice becomes bigger concern
This Feb. 14, 2019, file photo shows the Ram logo at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto...
Ram trucks recalled to tighten loose windshield wiper nuts