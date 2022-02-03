Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office investigators announce arrests

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators from the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office announced that a Fort Payne man has been charged with rape and a Valley Head man has been charged with electronic solicitation of a child and sexual abuse.

Eduardo Jimenez Juan, 21, was arrested and charged with second degree rape after information was brought to investigators alleging a sexual relationship between Juan and an underage female.

Eduardo Jimenez Juan (Dekalb County Sheriff's Office)

Dustin Lewayne Elkins, 37, was arrested and charged with second degree electronic solicitation of a child and sexual abuse. Elkins was charged after information was brought to investigators that an underage female was being sexually abused and sexually harassed.

Dustin Lewayne Elkins (Dekalb County Sheriff's Office)

Dekalb County Sheriff Nick Welden released this statement:

Any and all kinds of abuse against our children will not be tolerated. Our children deserve to be protected and loved and we are committed to doing just that, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.