DeKalb County deputy dies due to COVID-19 complications

DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of their colleague Thursday afternoon.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Steve Bobbitt, 55 of Henagar, passed away at Huntsville Hospital on Thursday due to COVID-19 complications. Bobbitt served with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office for more than 13 years.

Steve Bobbitt (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

His funeral will be held on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 2 p.m. at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel. For more information click here.

Statement from DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden:

“This is tough! It has hit home once again and it hurts bad.”

“This man was a superhero! All day, I just can’t stop thinking that this is not supposed to be the way it ends! It just can’t be true, but deep down knowing that it is, it is just terrible. This man was loved, and a huge part of our family.”

“Steve was one of a kind and I know all would agree on that. He was one of the nicest, most professional men I’ve ever had the pleasure to know. He was in a league of his own that very few men will ever be a part of, that’s how much of an outstanding man he was. But he didn’t look down on anyone, and if he did, it was to help them up.”

“That’s the salt of the earth kind of guy Steve was and the love and respect everyone at DCSO had for that man, is the STRONGEST imaginable! It’s tough on us and extremely tough on his young family. We have to support each other and continue to keep each other up. I ask that you please keep the DCSO in your prayers and most importantly, the Bobbitt family. He was ALWAYS there when you needed him, let’s ALL be there for them.”

“God Bless!”

