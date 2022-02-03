Crime Stoppers: crime of the week

Deals
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Crime Stoppers are looking for two people who pulled a fast one, by using funny money at a liquor store. Yet, police don’t think it’s funny, and they’re willing to give you some serious money, up to one thousand dollars for a tip that leads to their arrests.

It’s Friday, Jan. 14 at Vices Beverages on Winchester Road in Huntsville. Police say this woman and man tried to pay with movie money, a fake $100 dollar bill. The clerk didn’t question the knockoff, and the customers were given $70 in change. Can you help the Crime Stoppers find this troublesome twosome?

The Crime Stoppers say Kimberly Nicole Ivey cashed business checks that belonged to the company that USED to employ her. Ivey is charged with Theft by Deception.

Penney Neal McNutt is wanted on a drug charge, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Meth.

Mary Samantha Hayes is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Meth.

Officers want to talk to Erin Nicole Jones about the charge she’s facing, Theft by Deception. They say Jones negotiated checks drawn on several other accounts at various banks.

A warrant is out for Jordan Alexander Pinkney for Possession of a Forged Instrument. Investigators say Pinkney deposited bogus checks at various banks removing money from several accounts.

If you can identify or give the Crime Stoppers a tip about any of this week’s Valley’s Wanted, you could qualify for up to $1,000. Just call 53-CRIME. You can also text or email your tips.

