WATCH LIVE: Huntsville-Madison County COVID-19 press briefing
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Members of the Huntsville-area COVID-19 team will be holding a community press briefing on Wednesday at noon.
Officials will include:
- Jeff Birdwell, Huntsville-Madison County EMA Director
- Tracy Doughty, Huntsville Hospital President and Chief Operating Officer
- Dr. Wes Stubblefield, Alabama Public Health District Medical Officer
- Dr. Sherrie Squyres, Huntsville Hospital Emergency Room Director
The full briefing can be watched at the top of this story.
Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.