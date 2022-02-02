Deals
WATCH LIVE: Huntsville-Madison County COVID-19 press briefing

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Members of the Huntsville-area COVID-19 team will be holding a community press briefing on Wednesday at noon.

Officials will include:

  • Jeff Birdwell, Huntsville-Madison County EMA Director
  • Tracy Doughty, Huntsville Hospital President and Chief Operating Officer
  • Dr. Wes Stubblefield, Alabama Public Health District Medical Officer
  • Dr. Sherrie Squyres, Huntsville Hospital Emergency Room Director

The full briefing can be watched at the top of this story.

