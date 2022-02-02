WATCH LIVE: Huntsville-Madison County COVID-19 press briefing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Members of the Huntsville-area COVID-19 team will be holding a community press briefing on Wednesday at noon.

Officials will include:

Jeff Birdwell, Huntsville-Madison County EMA Director

Tracy Doughty, Huntsville Hospital President and Chief Operating Officer

Dr. Wes Stubblefield, Alabama Public Health District Medical Officer

Dr. Sherrie Squyres, Huntsville Hospital Emergency Room Director

The full briefing can be watched at the top of this story.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.