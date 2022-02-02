Deals
Soaking rain for Wednesday, Thursday

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 5 p.m. Tuesday weather forecast
By Brad Travis
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, AL - Cloud cover will increase tonight with stray showers possible before midnight, lows will only fall into the middle 40s.

Light to moderate rain showers will become more widespread through the day Wednesday with breezy winds from the south gusting to 30 mph. Rainfall may be heavy at times, especially late into the evening hours. A cold front will produce additional heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms on Thursday with 2 to 4 inches of rainfall possible, this may lead to some isolated flash and urban flooding.

A blast of cold air comes in behind the front late Thursday night. Temps will fall quickly, and we may see a narrow window with some frozen precipitation. Cold air settles in for Friday and the weekend with below average highs in the low to middle 40s.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

