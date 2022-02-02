Rainy and windy Groundhogs Day with flooding potential Thursday

Happy Wednesday and Groundhogs Day! A wet and breezy start already and that will only continue throughout the day.

Scattered showers have already moved into the Valley overnight and we will see more throughout the rest of the day today. The clouds and rain have kept things warm for much of the Valley this morning, with the upper 40s and low 50s blanketed across North Alabama. Wind overnight ramped up as well and will stay strong much of the day today. Gusts from the south will be as high as 35 mph at times today. The clouds and the rain will keep our temperatures “cool” today compared to what we had Monday or Tuesday, but it will still be a modest 53-to-57-degree day. Scattered showers will be be likely into the afternoon and evening with some breaks here and there. Expect most areas to pick up at least a half inch of rain today, with some seeing an inch to an inch and a half.

We will see more storms through the night and into Thursday morning with scattered showers on and off. Thursday will also be warm and breezy with gusts up to 40 mph from the south. Temperatures Thursday will be in the upper 50s and low 60s until the cold front moves in late in the day. A surge of moisture, with another low-pressure system, will move in for the afternoon as that cold front sweeps in from the northwest. These showers and storms will bring heavier rainfall which will increase the threat of street flooding and flash flooding for the afternoon and evening. Two-day storm totals of 2 to 4 inches of rain are likely, and I wouldn’t be surprised if there are local amounts near five inches. Late in the day on Thursday we will see the arrival of the cold air behind the front. This could lead to some areas of freezing drizzle or sleet late Thursday and early Friday, but at this time accumulation does not look likely.

This blast of cold air will really make impact on Friday with our high temperatures back into the low 40s for Friday. This may even bring a few areas of sleet or snow flurries earlier in the day. Winds will be whipping from the northwest at 15 to 30 mph both Friday and Saturday, which means wind chills back in the teens for Saturday morning.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

