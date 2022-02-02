Over century old Morgan County home destroyed in fire

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -A Morgan County man woke up on his birthday to find his century old family home in flames.

The home has been in the same family for over 100 years. (WAFF)

“”My great granddaddy built it. It’s been in my family ever since,” Billy Tillman said.

Tillman, the homeowner of the house on Lacon Road says the fire started around 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Falkville Fire Chief, whose team assisted with putting the fire out says strong winds made the fire spread quickly.

Billy Tillman says he, his wife and granddaughter were all asleep when the fire started in the garage.

“It looked like a fire inferno, very bad and the flames were way up there./ went out the front door and went across the street to my cousin’s house and watched the whole thing take place,” he said.

They all made it out safely. But two puppies did not.

The town of Falkville is accepting gift cards to help support the family who lost nearly everything. You can drop those of at the townhall.

“Falkville is a big family. That’s our logo and we try to uphold that, anytime there’s a disaster in the community we try to step up and help and that’s why we’re doing it,” says Falkville Mayor Ken Winkles.

“I just want to tell everyone I’m very thankful,” Tillman said.

Tillman does have insurance and plans to rebuild on the same land.

