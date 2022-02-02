Morgan County jury finds Georgia man guilty in capital murder case

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Morgan County jury found a Georgia man guilty for the 2017 murder of his female friend.

Carey LaGrant Davis Jr., 30 of Norcross, GA, was charged with the July 2017 murder of Tiara Alexander Cole, 22 of Lawrenceville, GA after a shooting and robbery at the Quality Inn located at 2120 Jameson PL SW in the City of Decatur. Cole’s body was discovered by a maid who made the initial call to Decatur police officers.

The victim’s 2013 Toyota Camry was reported missing and later found back near Atlanta driven by Davis. He was later arrested by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office for unrelated charges, extradited back to Alabama and then charged with Cole’s murder.

Davis’ conviction comes after a two-week trial in Morgan County.

According to the Morgan County District Attorneys’ office, the jury returned a verdict of guilty to capital murder around noon on Friday. The jury also returned a verdict in favor of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

This murder case was investigated by the Decatur Police Department Sgt. Mike Burleson and prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Paul Matthews and Stacy Adams.

