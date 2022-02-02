Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Win a Star Market Gift Card
Advertisement

Morgan County jury finds Georgia man guilty in capital murder case

Jim Wentworth will have to pay a 35-thousand dollar fine.
Jim Wentworth will have to pay a 35-thousand dollar fine.(Gray tv)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Morgan County jury found a Georgia man guilty for the 2017 murder of his female friend.

Carey LaGrant Davis Jr., 30 of Norcross, GA, was charged with the July 2017 murder of Tiara Alexander Cole, 22 of Lawrenceville, GA after a shooting and robbery at the Quality Inn located at 2120 Jameson PL SW in the City of Decatur. Cole’s body was discovered by a maid who made the initial call to Decatur police officers.

The victim’s 2013 Toyota Camry was reported missing and later found back near Atlanta driven by Davis. He was later arrested by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office for unrelated charges, extradited back to Alabama and then charged with Cole’s murder.

Davis’ conviction comes after a two-week trial in Morgan County.

According to the Morgan County District Attorneys’ office, the jury returned a verdict of guilty to capital murder around noon on Friday. The jury also returned a verdict in favor of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

This murder case was investigated by the Decatur Police Department Sgt. Mike Burleson and prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Paul Matthews and Stacy Adams.

Read More: Suspect charged 1 year after GA woman's murder in Decatur

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andreas Shackleford (Source: Huntsville Police)
Man charged with wife’s death walks away from trial
Reese Jones was charged with murder after his wife was found shot to death Sunday night,...
Man accused of shooting, killing wife now charged with capital murder
Crossville Elementary School
Mother speaks out after son was allegedly assaulted by school nurse
The Owens Cross Roads Police Department are asking for your help as officers look for a suspect...
Police search for suspect after pregnant cow was killed, butchered
Huntsville Police say officers are searching for people who they say stole multiple TVs from...
Police searching for alleged armed robbers

Latest News

Jarren McKay Allen
Blue Alert: Man wanted in connection to injury of Opelika Police officer
Alabama A&M University
Alabama A&M University officials say the university has received bomb threats
The home has been in the same family for over 100 years.
Over century old Morgan County home destroyed in fire
Parent Choice Act: what it could mean for families if it passes
Morgan County home destroyed by fire
Morgan County home destroyed by fire