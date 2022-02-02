Deals
Marshall County Coroner’s Office creates Chaplain’s Division for first responders, families

By Stefante Randall
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - First responders are often the first to arrive at a crime scene and the last to leave.

It’s traumatic for both the individuals involved and first responders, but help is on the way.

“In Marshall County, the call volume has increased, so there is a void there,” said Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent.

The average call volume in Marshall County for death investigations is around 165 a year. According to Nugent, he said those numbers have increased.

“In 2020, we saw an increase to about 225 deaths investigations and right at 13 homicides, and last year we saw an additional increase to 240 death investigations,” said Nugent.

The Chaplains Homicide Division was recently created to provide mental and emotional help to first responders and families.

Nugent said this will help to provide counseling, guidance, and just a listening ear to first responders and victim families.

“It does take a toll, and you have more issues with coping with things, and you are more closed off than you would like to me because you can’t discuss it,” said Nugent.

Zack Stanford of the Boaz Church of God will serve as the lead chaplain. He said it is his goal to help provide healing and comfort through the department.

“I’m hoping to accomplish a need in the moment, bring about a sense of peace, and let the first responder community know they are not alone,” said Stanford.

If you would like to be a volunteer for the chaplain division, you may contact the Marshall County Coroner’s office.

