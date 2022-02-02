Madison City Disability Advocacy Board's efforts to make Toyota Field accessible

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison City Disability Advocacy Board is helping with projects around the area to make them more accessible to people with disabilities. They recently collaborated with city and Toyota Field leaders to make Rocket City Trash Panda games available to as many people as possible.

Board member Matt McLellan says making spaces accessible can mean a range of actions. He says one of the board’s major accomplishments is installing changing tables for adults and older children in the men’s and women’s bathrooms at Toyota Field.

He said a parent brought up the idea in one of the meetings with the developers of the field. They said it’s important to have larger changing tables for people who have disabilities like Cerebral Palsy and seizure disorders that make them incontinent. Oftentimes, parents say it’s also convenient if parents or caretakers need to change the diaper of an older child that can’t fit on a baby-sized changing table.

Many families have to leave events or make special arrangements if there isn’t a larger changing station, if they don’t they have to resort to changing diapers on the bathroom floor or somewhere more public. “We can’t do this on a public bench for an older child or an adult that’s looked down upon, where an infant may get looked over. So, giving families what they need there so they have a restroom where they have the privacy and more so they could be with mom or dad to do so was very important,” said McLellan.

While the changing tables are in the bathroom, they are sitting in the open area, like a baby’s changing station. McLellan said they were brought in after developers designed the bathroom so they couldn’t add any other kind of divider to give its users even more privacy.

The bathrooms will reopen when the Trash Pandas start their season on April 12.

