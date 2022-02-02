Deals
Locals Only: Blast Streaming Service looking for North Alabama musicians

By Anna Mahan
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A streaming service in Huntsville is looking for local musicians to include on a local-only style streaming service.

Finding local music on a saturated streaming service can be pretty hard if you don’t know exactly what you’re looking for. I’m not a musician, but I have seen some of the hard work local artists put in to get their music out of the studio and into the hands of listeners.

That’s why the Huntsville-Madison County Public Library is opening its second round of submissions for its local music streaming service called Blast. With Blast, music lovers can stream sounds from a local community of diverse creators anytime, anywhere.

Only north Alabama musicians are eligible for this program which means people from Colbert, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall and Morgan County.

The Library is accepting submissions until March 4. Once artists submit their music for consideration, a group of curators, made up of local community members and Library staff will make the final selections. Each artist chosen will also be paid for their contribution.

Annie Phillips with the Huntsville-Madison Library says not only is it a great way to support local artists, but it’s a way to educate the community about musicians who aren’t just doing this as a hobby but as their career.

For more information about Blast, including how to submit music, you can visit blast.hmcpl.org.

You can also watch WAFF’s Charles Montgomery’s full interview with Annie Phillips about Blast, below.

Annie Phillips Interview about Blast

