Groundhog Day: Sand Mountain Sam, Cosmo the Dog predict early spring

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Punxsutawney Phil may have emerged from his home on Wednesday morning to predict a longer winter, but WAFF 48 decided to ask for a second and third opinion on the matter.

The tradition of Sand Mountain Sam returned first to Sardis. In a special ceremony at Bama Bucks, a Tennessee possum emerged from a whiskey barrel to predict an early spring.

A Huntsville dog by the name of Cosmo issue its prediction a few minutes later at 8 a.m. Mayor Tommy Battle and Huntsville Animal Services Director Dr. Karen Sheppard promoted adopting and fostering animals as part of the City’s inaugural Ground Dog Day. Mirroring Sam’s prediction, Cosmo called for an early spring. Cosmo is available for adoption through Huntsville Animal Services.

Watch replays of both events at the top of this story.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.