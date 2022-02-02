Deals
Focus on the health of your mind and body with Barre3

By Anna Mahan
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking for something new to try in 2022, or maybe you’re looking to focus more on the health and wellness of your body, let us introduce you to Barre3.

What is it? I’m so glad you asked.

Barre3 is a group class that specifically incorporates different aspects of yoga, pilates, and bar. It’s a low-impact workout that is safe for anyone to do.

The three in Barre3 actually stands for strength, cardio and mindfulness. So, in every class, you will do some strength training, cardio training and then you finish strong by focusing on your breathing and your mind feeling balanced and empowered.

Barre3 is located at 900 Bob Wallace Avenue in Huntsville. You can get more info and check out the classes by visiting the Barre3 website.

