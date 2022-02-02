Florence High School names new head football coach

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - After a lengthy, multi-state application process, officials at Florence High School have announced their new head football coach on Wednesday.

Kenny Morson was announced as the program’s next head coach. Morson brings 28 years of coaching experience, including three seasons as a head coach and 22 seasons as an offensive coordinator.

“Kenny Morson is a dynamic leader whose experience, character, integrity, and lifelong connection to his hometown of Florence impressed us from the very start of this process,” Florence Athletics Director Coach Byron Graham said.

“After many years of success as an offensive coordinator at Decatur High School, Kenny proved to be a quality head coach by leading his Fayetteville, Tennessee team to a Tennessee State Championship in his second season. He is an outstanding teacher and great communicator with a strong vision for player development in all three phases of our team.”

Morson is a Florence native and played as Coffee High School’s quarterback before moving on to a coaching career at Colbert Heights. Following Colbert Heights, he moved to Decatur, where he spent 22 years as offensive coordinator. In three seasons as Fayetteville High School’s Head Coach, he compiled a 34-4 record, capped by a state championship in 2020.

