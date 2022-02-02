Florence city leaders discuss controversial rebranding at meeting

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence city council members met Tuesday night to address one major issue on many people’s minds. The now infamous logo and the process to choose it.

Council members voted on a motion to immediately terminate the contract the city has with the company that designed the logo. That motion did not pass with a 3-3 vote.

Drink koozies with the City of Florence new logo sit out for guests to take home on Tuesday evening at the Shoals Community Theatre in Florence. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY] (DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY)

Councilman Oliver says his main concern was that a local firm was not involved in the new logo’s design. Now he hopes to get a local firm and the council to redo the logo.

WAFF 48 received a leaked email on July 29, 2021, from Florence Mayor Andy Betterton’s executive assistant stating no local firm was equipped to handle the city’s branding project.

The mayor says that over 300 citizen surveys were received during the planning stage. The branding images later received unanimous approval from the mayor and council.

But, there has been a lot of pushback from community members and businesses about the new logo and the process to get the new logo.

Many are saying they wish the process was more transparent Councilman Oliver says that he wants the council to reconsider the new logo. He wants the city to continue with a local firm or person on a new logo.

“This has become way more than just a logo that’s not pleasing to the eye to a lot of people, but for me personally more about the process and everything that happened to get us to this point. I want to go back and figure out how we got to this point and make it right,” said Oliver.

Mayor Andy Betterton also sent a statement out saying only $10,000 of the $25,000 has been spent. The logo discussion will be on the next council agenda.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.