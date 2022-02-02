First Alert for heavy rain and flood threat

Scattered light to moderate rain showers will stay with us this evening with gusty winds from the SE.

Showers will continue overnight with rain becoming widespread for the morning commute on Tuesday. Strong SE winds will boost temps on Thursday into the low 60s before the blast of cold air comes rushing in. A FLOOD WATCH is in effect through late Thursday evening for the potential of 2 to 4 inches of rainfall and flash/urban flooding concerns. Periods of heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms will continue through the day Thursday before the cold front sweeps through.

There is a window where we can see some sleet or a wintry mix late Thursday night into Friday. Temps will fall very fast overnight into Friday with morning temperatures near freezing. Friday will be mainly cloudy and cold with NW winds, some isolated showers may be possible. The weekend will stay cooler with highs staying in the 40s, isolated showers are possible both Saturday and Sunday.

Next week will also start off on a cool note with temps gradually warming by the end of the week.

