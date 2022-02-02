Deals
Power restored: Decatur Utilities respond to large outage

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: Decatur Utilities says power has been restored to all customers.

Officials with Decatur Utilities say several hundred customers are without power Wednesday morning.

According to a Facebook post, crews are responding to an outage affecting 930 customers in the area of Westchester Dr, SW and Cederlake Rd. Sw.

There is not a set time for how long this will take but officials say crews are already on the scene trying to fix the problem.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

