Power restored: Decatur Utilities respond to large outage

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: Decatur Utilities says power has been restored to all customers.

Officials with Decatur Utilities say several hundred customers are without power Wednesday morning.

According to a Facebook post, crews are responding to an outage affecting 930 customers in the area of Westchester Dr, SW and Cederlake Rd. Sw.

There is not a set time for how long this will take but officials say crews are already on the scene trying to fix the problem.

