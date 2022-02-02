There’s a new way to get your Cookie Fix in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you have a strong sweet tooth, I have a new place for you to get your sugar fix... or cookie fix.

Cookie Fix is officially open in downtown Huntsville and has the best sweet treats that are baked fresh each day.

Glancing at the menu, they offer a classic Chocolate Chip, Stuffed Smore’s, Triple Chocolate Sammies, Red Velvet, Cookies & Cream and so many more. On top of that, Cookie Fix has over 80 flavors on its rotating menu. EIGHTY FLAVORS! We can’t wait to try them all.

The bakeshop got its start in Homewood and eventually branched out to Cahaba Heights. Huntsville is the third location and all of us here in the Rocket City are more than excited about the new sweet spot.

Cookie Fix is located at 300 Pelham Avenue. Go on and get your fix!

