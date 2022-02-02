Deals
Blue Alert: Man wanted in connection to injury of Opelika Police officer

Jarren McKay Allen
Jarren McKay Allen(Opelika Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The State of Alabama has issued a Blue Alert. The Opelika Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are looking for Jarren McKay Allen.

Allen is being sought in connection with the injury of an Opelika Police officer.

Investigators said Allen was last seen on February 02, 2022 at approximately 3:00 p.m. wearing a grey shirt and blue jeans. Allen was last seen on foot near exit 51 on I-85 and is believed to be a serious threat to the public.

From the Opelika Police Department: On 02/02/2022 around 1:00 PM, an Opelika Police Officer responded to the parking lot of Kroger, located at 2460 Enterprise Drive, regarding a driver striking a cart return. Upon arrival, the suspect attempted to flee the scene and struck the officer with the vehicle. The officer was able to dispatch additional units and rescue responded to the scene. The officer was transported to the hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. With the assistance of the Auburn Public Safety - Police & Fire, the suspect’s vehicle was located a short time later in the Auburn area. Several agencies are searching the area attempting to locate the suspect. This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released when it becomes available.

If you have any information regarding this suspect, please contact the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5220; or call 911.

