Alabama Forestry responds to early morning fire

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Several departments responded to a fire in Morgan County Wednesday morning. Due to the complicated nature of that fire, a crew from Alabama Forestry had to be called in to assist emergency crews.

According to Robert Maddox, a wildland firefighter with Alabama Forestry, the structure and adjacent buildings were in a wooded area on Sharpton Rd. in Morgan County with many mature trees and substantial floor brush.

Not only did the location of the fire lead to worse conditions, so did the weather. Maddox said heavy winds and several days of dry conditions made for bad conditions for fire crews. Embers were being thrown into the dry leaves and a couple of dead trees ended up catching on fire, according to fire officials.

“This put fire vertically, increasing ember cast. There was some fire in the wooded area and it was controlled,” Maddox said.

This was the reason Maddox was called by the incident commander to assist fire crews just in case the woods and nearby grass caught fire and took off. This let the responding fire crews focus on the structure and Maddox and his team would handle the wildland.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.