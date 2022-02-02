Deals
Alabama A&M University officials say the university has received bomb threats

Alabama A&M University
Alabama A&M University
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Over the past few days, it has been reported that many historically black colleges and universities across the United States have received bomb threats.

Alabama A&M University announced on Wednesday that it has also been one of those HBCUs to receive a bomb threat.

According to the university, the threat was received at 2:30 a.m. on Monday morning. However, the university said that in collaboration with the Huntsville Police Department and the FBI, an “all clear” designation was announced before classes began.

