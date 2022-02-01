Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Tennessee Secretary of State warns TN business owners of mailer scam


Local businesses beware if you received this mailer
Local businesses beware if you received this mailer(Secretary of State)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Secretary of State Tre Hargett warned Tennessee business owners Friday of a scam that has recently resurfaced and targeted businesses.

Secretary Hargett said in his statement the way the scam is targeting businesses is with a deceptive mailer from a company that goes by two names: Tennessee Certificate Service and TN Certificate of Existence Filing Company.

The fake mailer titled “2022 Certificate of Existence Request,” has been sent to businesses across the state. The mailer insists that all Tennessee businesses are required to pay a fee of either $83 or 175.50 for this third-party company to step in and complete the Certificate of Existence paperwork on the businesses’ behalf.

Secretary Hargett said the only way an authentic Certificate of Existence can be obtained directly from the Secretary of State’s office, by phone, mail or online for just $20.

The misleading mailer also makes it appear that the 2022 Certificate of Existence Request is part of the business entity’s registration process: “A Certificate of Existence certifies that your Tennessee business is in existence, is authorized to transact business in the state and complies with all state requirements.”

Secretary Hargett said in his statement that the mailer and organization are in no way affiliated with or authorized by the Secretary of State’s Office.

Businesses can obtain a Certificate of Existence in certain circumstances, such as a loan closing or other business transaction; however, they are not required to do so.

Business owners are encouraged to call the Division of Business and Charitable Organizations by phone at 615-741-2286 or email TNSOS.CERT@tn.gov if they receive a questionable mailer or want to know more about obtaining a Certificate of Existence.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reese Jones was charged with murder after his wife was found shot to death Sunday night,...
Man charged with murder after Sunday night shooting
Huntsville Police say officers are searching for people who they say stole multiple TVs from...
Police searching for alleged armed robbers
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan coming to Huntsville
Alabama resident Thomas Hand Jr. died after being shot Saturday at a home on Texas Street in...
Husband of former Miss Mississippi murdered in front of two-year-old, say court documents
Possible explosive
MCSO: Everything clear after deputies respond to possible explosive materials

Latest News

The Decatur Police Department has released a Spanish version of their Facebook page to bridge a...
Decatur Police start Spanish-language Facebook
Florence City Council is now open to discussing logo change after backlash.
Florence city leaders meet to discuss controversial rebranding
Incident at Austin-East High School
Armed student killed by police at Austin-East High School
A slowdown on I-565 is causing a traffic delay into Madison County.
Traffic Alert: Slowdown on I-565
Several emergency crews were on the scene of a fire in Madison County Tuesday morning.
Early morning fire in Madison County