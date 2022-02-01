Tennessee Secretary of State warns TN business owners of mailer scam

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Secretary of State Tre Hargett warned Tennessee business owners Friday of a scam that has recently resurfaced and targeted businesses.

Secretary Hargett said in his statement the way the scam is targeting businesses is with a deceptive mailer from a company that goes by two names: Tennessee Certificate Service and TN Certificate of Existence Filing Company.

The fake mailer titled “2022 Certificate of Existence Request,” has been sent to businesses across the state. The mailer insists that all Tennessee businesses are required to pay a fee of either $83 or 175.50 for this third-party company to step in and complete the Certificate of Existence paperwork on the businesses’ behalf.

Secretary Hargett said the only way an authentic Certificate of Existence can be obtained directly from the Secretary of State’s office, by phone, mail or online for just $20.

“Our Division of Business and Charitable Organizations and I personally have heard of multiple complaints from business owners across Tennessee about these misleading mailers. We have seen scams like this before, with similar deceptive language that implies that businesses must have a Certificate of Existence to complete its formation or to fully operate in the state. This is not the case. Unfortunately, businesses who order a Certificate of Existence through these scammers may be paying an exorbitant amount for something that is totally unnecessary or would only cost $20 through our office.”

The misleading mailer also makes it appear that the 2022 Certificate of Existence Request is part of the business entity’s registration process: “A Certificate of Existence certifies that your Tennessee business is in existence, is authorized to transact business in the state and complies with all state requirements.”

Secretary Hargett said in his statement that the mailer and organization are in no way affiliated with or authorized by the Secretary of State’s Office.

Businesses can obtain a Certificate of Existence in certain circumstances, such as a loan closing or other business transaction; however, they are not required to do so.

Business owners are encouraged to call the Division of Business and Charitable Organizations by phone at 615-741-2286 or email TNSOS.CERT@tn.gov if they receive a questionable mailer or want to know more about obtaining a Certificate of Existence.

